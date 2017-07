Tech-Brief: Er dette Nokias kommende toptelefon? / Her er de bedste eksterne harddiske / Microsoft stopper Windows 10-support tidligt på disse Intel-processorer

Besked fra Acer om Windows 10 og support

The following Intel Clover Trail processors are currently not supported on Windows 10 Creators Update:





Atom Z2760

Atom Z2520

Atom Z2560

Atom Z2580

Microsoft is working with us to help provide compatible drivers to address this incompatibility. If you install the Windows 10 creators update, icons and text may not appear at all, or [they] may show up as solid color blocks or bars. If you have already installed Creators Update and are experiencing problems, you can use Windows 10 recovery options to restore your system to the previous build.